Riders extend DL Pete Robertson

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Pete Robertson to a contract extension.

Robertson (six-foot-two, 243 pounds) returns to the Roughriders after a strong season on the field in 2021. The Texas native played 10 regular-season games along the Roughriders’ defensive line, earning 10 defensive tackles and five sacks, while adding two special teams tackles. Robertson played in both the West Semi-Final and the Western Final where he tallied an additional six defensive tackles, three special teams tackles and one sack.

Robertson was signed as undrafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks in 2016 and along with Seattle spent time with Arizona Cardinals and Washington Football Team between 2016-2019. He played six regular-season games during that period, earning four tackles.

Collegiately, Robertson played 52 games over five seasons at Texas Tech (2011-2015) and made 227 career tackles, 22 sacks, 39.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, one touchdown, eight pass knockdowns, seven forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Robertson arguably had his best season as a junior where he was named All-Big 12 second-team and AP All-Big 12 first-team. He started in all 12 games that year making 81 tackles, 13 sacks, 15.5 tackles for a loss, seven quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery. His 13 sacks ranked first in the Big 12 Conference and sixth in the country.