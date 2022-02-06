Ticats sign QBs Matt Shiltz, Jamie Newman

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Sunday the football club has signed two American quarterbacks including Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman.

Shiltz, 29, dressed in 11 games, including three starts, for the Montreal Alouettes in 2021, completing 49 of 78 pass attempts (62.8 per cent), for 760 yards, three passing touchdowns and two interceptions adding 18 carries for 85 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Shiltz and the Als took to Twitter for a farewell.

I appreciate everything about the city of Montreal for making me feel like home for the last 5 years! Thank you to the fans, staff, coaches, and the players in that locker room. Made some memories with those boys that I’ll hold onto forever. Excited to see what the future brings! https://t.co/65kijrEaJF — Matt Shiltz (@M_S_one8) February 6, 2022

The six-foot-two, 205-pound native of St. Charles, IL has dressed in 50 games for the Alouettes (2017-2021) over his four-year Canadian Football League career, completing 145 of 237 pass attempts (61.2 per cent) for 1,866 yards with eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions adding 50 carries for 313 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Shiltz played 29 games over four seasons at Butler University (2012-2015). With the Bulldogs, he completed 324 of 552 passes (59 per cent) for 4,042 yards with 29 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions while adding 175 carries with 862 yards on the ground and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Newman, 24, spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles (2021) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. The six-foot-four, 230-pound native of Graham, NC played 21 games over three seasons (2016-2019) at Wake Forest University after redshirting his freshman year.

As a Demon Deacon he completed 306 of 506 (60.4 per cent) passes for 3,959 yards, 35 passing touchdowns and 16 interceptions also adding 245 carries for 826 yards and 50 rushing touchdowns. Following his three seasons at Wake Forest, Newman transferred to the University of Georgia in 2020 but opted out of the season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.