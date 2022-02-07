Als sign Wieneke, Stanback, Ackie to extensions

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday that the club has extended the contracts of American running back William Stanback and National linebacker Chris Ackie for two more seasons, while American receiver Jake Wieneke is returning to Montreal in 2022.

Wieneke was set to become a free agent on Tuesday and was ranked No. 17 on CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents list.

Stanback (6’0″, 233 lbs.) received his second CFL All-Star nomination in 2021, as he concluded the season atop many categories, including rushing yards as his 1,176 yards put him more than 300 yards ahead of his closest competitor, who played one more game than him. His 1,290 yards from scrimmage are also best in the CFL, as are his 193 carries, his 6.1-yard average per carry and his six games with more than 100 rushing yards. The 27-year-old also scored three rushing touchdowns.

Ackie (6’2″, 223 lbs.) finished atop the Alouettes with 48 defensive tackles in 14 games in 2021. The 30-year-old also registered six quarterback sacks, as well as two interceptions. In 79-career games in the CFL, the former Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawk amassed 202 defensive tackles, 24 special teams tackles and eight sacks, as well as four interceptions.

Wieneke (6’4″, 215 lbs.) rightfully earned the nickname “Touchdown Jake” in 2021, as he finished atop the CFL with 11 receiving touchdowns. In his second season North of the border, the 27-year-old completed the season with 898 receiving yards on 56 catches, good for fifth in the CFL as well as being elected a CFL All-Star. His 16-yard average per catch also put him second in the league. In two seasons in Montreal, the former South Dakota University Jackrabbit made 97 catches for 1,467 yards and 19 touchdowns, maintaining a 15.1 yards per catch average.

The club also announced that it has signed National linebacker Kerfalla Exumé, American offensive lineman Chris Schleuger and American quarterback Davis Alexander.

Exumé (6’0”, 197 lbs.) was an important cog of the Alouettes coverage team in 2021, as he registered 15 special teams tackles, good for second place on the team behind Alexandre Gagné. The 27-year-old also made three defensive tackles. The former Université de Montréal Carabin amassed 40 special teams tackles in 32 games at the professional level.

Schleuger (6’4″, 305 lbs.) will begin his third season with the Alouettes in 2022 after playing 16 career-games in Montreal, displaying his versatility each time his number was called upon. The 26-year-old Wesley, IA native played an important role in the team’s offensive successes in 2019 and 2021, including those of running back William Stanback.

Alexander (6’0″, 195 lbs.) completed his collegiate career second all-time with the Portland State University Vikings with 10,473 total offence yards, 9,215 passing yards and 63 touchdown passes. The 23-year-old was voted to the All-Big Sky Team in 2021 after completing 266 of his 433 passes for 3,075 yards and 21 touchdowns.