Argos extend National WR Juwan Brescacin

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have extended Canadian WR Juwan Brescacin.

Brescacin, 29, played five games in 2021 due to injury, catching five passes for 44 yards and one touchdown. The six-foot-two, 227-pound Mississauga, Ont. native joined his hometown Argonauts via free agency in 2020 after spending four seasons in Calgary (2016-2019) where he won a Grey Cup championship in 2018 and appeared in two others.

The 15th overall selection in the 2016 CFL Draft, Brescacin’s best season came in 2018 when he caught 35 balls for 567 yards and three touchdowns. For his career, the Northern Illinois product has amassed 1,090 receiving yards on 74 receptions and seven majors.