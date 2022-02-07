Morris: Stampeders bulk up from within ahead of FA

Looking ahead to CFL free agency John Hufnagel had a request.

“Can you lend me some money?” the Calgary Stampeders president and general manager asked during a Zoom conference call. “I’ve spent all my money.”

Now, before you go looking for coins behind the cushions in your couch to give Hufnagel a loan, think about what the Stampeders have already accomplished.

Calgary has extended pending free agent receivers Reggie Begelton, Kamar Jorden and Richard Sindani, plus running back Ka’Deem Carey. The secondary remains intact with Jonathon Moxey, Branden Dozier, Fraser Sopik, Jameer Thurman, Raheem Wilson and Tre Roberson.

Free agent offensive lineman Derek Dennis signed in January, while centre Sean McEwen and right guard Ryan Sceviour have been extended. Defensive tackles Derek Wiggan and Mike Rose plus defensive end Folarin Orimolade also agreed to deals.

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell agreed to restructure his contract, backup Jake Mair has been extended and all-star kicker Rene Paredes is staying. Hufnagel even managed to do a little wheeling and dealing, trading the rights of Canadian safety Royce Metchie to the Toronto Argonauts for Cameron Judge. The Canadian linebacker has agreed to a new deal.

Hufnagel believes the Stampeders were a good football team last year. The first step for improving in 2022 was keeping the talent the club already had.

“I’ve always been under the belief you try to sign the guys that you know are good football players, that understand the offensive and defensive schemes and what’s expected of them,” he said.

“We liked the core of our players from last year’s team and we worked awfully hard over the last six weeks trying to get as many signed up as we could.”

Hufnagel credits head coach Dave Dickenson for developing a winning culture in the dressing room, which helps attract and retain players.

“Dave does a great job. He really strives to have a locker room that’s very cohesive,” said Hufnagel. “They understand the responsibilities and importance of playing winning football. Playing winning football is more than just going out and playing hard on game day. It’s a week-long process. I believe the players that we have, the players that have (extended), totally buy into that concept.”

The Stampeders’ history — starting in 2014 they appeared in four Grey Cups in five years, winning two — and franchise’s reputation of a class organization are also plusses.

“I think that’s a combination that doesn’t hurt,” said Hufnagel. “I think a lot of players understand Calgary is a nice place to live. We are a team that has been winning. Those are pluses and I’m sure that helps the decision making process for a player.”

A player’s vaccination status adds another wrinkle when deciding who to sign.

“We really don’t want to try to sign a lot of players that can’t play away games,” said Hufnagel. “I stated that once the season was over and that philosophy really hasn’t changed.”

The Stampeders started last year 2-5. They managed to finish 8-6 and third in the West before a heartbreaking overtime playoff loss against Saskatchewan.

“What I liked about it was we showed resiliency,” said Hufnagel. “People said we were down and out and we were able to regroup. I thought our coaches did an excellent job after our first break, defining areas that we were lacking. The players bought into it and we started playing a lot better football.”

Hufnagel knew keeping the offence intact was important for success this year.

“That was paramount, that we keep the nucleus of that group together,” he said.

Mitchell agreeing to restructure his contract gave the Stampeders more cash to sign Mair.

“We explained to Bo what we’d like to do as football team to retain both him and Jake,” said Hufnagel. “He was very cooperative. Bo understands the big picture and allowed us to work things out so we were able to keep both quarterbacks.”

Dennis, a two-time all-star and the CFL’s outstanding offensive linemen in 2016, signed with Edmonton last year but didn’t report to training camp. He played four of his previous five CFL seasons in Calgary.

“Derek was very excited about coming back,” said Hufnagel. “We chatted about what went down in Edmonton and why he didn’t go to training camp. Derek is a veteran offensive tackle. He has played at an all-star level. We’re excited about having him.”

Having already signed 16 pending free agents, Hufnagel isn’t sure how active he will be in free agency.

“I’ll probably get on different websites and find out who everyone is signing and see what’s left,” he said.

“The bottom line is the green talks. How much money do I have? Can I pay the guys? You’re not going to please everybody. You’re going to win some, you’re going to lose some. You just try win more than you lose.”