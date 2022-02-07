Oliveira, Bombers agree to terms on two-year deal

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with Canadian running back Brady Oliveira, who was scheduled to become a free agent February 8th.

Oliveira (5-10, 227; University of North Dakota; born: August 15, 1997, in Winnipeg, MB) returns to the Blue Bombers for a third season in 2022.

2022 FREE AGENCY

A Winnipeg native and the club’s second-round selection, 14th overall, in the 2019 Canadian Football League Draft, Oliveira finished the 2021 season with 429 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games, six of them starts. Those totals placed him second on the Blue Bombers in rushing behind Andrew Harris (623) and ninth overall in the CFL.

Oliveira had his rookie season of 2019 cut short with a leg injury in the team’s home opener, limiting him to two games.

A product of Oak Park High School, Oliveira was a star at UND, rushing for 2,822 yards and 22 touchdowns over his four seasons at the school. He earned All Big-Sky Honours in 2016 and 2017 and was a Jon Cornish Award finalist for the most outstanding Canadian player in collegiate football in 2018, his senior year.