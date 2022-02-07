Follow CFL

REDBLACKS release Dandridge to pursue NFL opportunities

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have released American defensive back Brandin Dandridge to pursue opportunities in the NFL, the club announced Monday.

Dandridge, who has played parts of two CFL seasons with the REDBLACKS, came on strong in eight contests in 2021. The Lee’s Summit, Missouri native had four interceptions and 11 defensive tackles.

