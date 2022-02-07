Riders release DL Woodard to pursue NFL opportunities

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released American defensive lineman Jonathan Woodard to pursue NFL opportunities.

Woodard is coming off a breakout CFL season on the Roughriders defensive line earning 10 sacks — the second-highest total in the league. He played 14 regular-season games in the Green and White, making 21 defensive tackles and two forced fumbles. Woodard suited up for both the West Semi-Final and the Western Final, tallying another four defensive tackles and one sack.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders retain Woodard’s CFL rights through the 2022 season.