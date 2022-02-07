Ticats announce 2022 coaching staff

HAMILTON — Orlondo Steinauer, President of Football Operations & Head Coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, announced the team’s 2022 coaching staff Monday, consisting of eight returning coaches from 2021 and seven coaches returning for their third straight season.

RELATED

» Ticats extend Steven Dunbar Jr.

» Staying in The Hammer: Lawrence signs extension w/ Ticats

» Cariel Brooks, Ticats agree to contract extension

» Ticats extend RB Don Jackson through ’23

Two returning coaches were also elevated to new roles including Craig Butler as Special Teams Coordinator & Assistant Defensive Backs Coach and Jarryd Baines as Running Backs Coach. Jykine Bradley is set to make his Canadian Football League coaching debut with the Tiger-Cats as Defensive Backs Coach. Jason Phillips will join Bradley as the new additions to the Tiger-Cats staff and will serve as Wide Receivers Coach.

“I am pleased to announce the 2022 Hamilton Tiger-Cats coaching staff. Surrounding myself with great people is extremely important, and I believe this has been accomplished.” Said Steinauer. “It’s exciting to be able to keep strong continuity and add a couple of new, yet familiar faces. They are all exceptional teachers, who are ready to get to work and add value. I am thankful that this outstanding group and their families have chosen to be a part of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats organization.”

2022 Hamilton Tiger-Cats Coaching Staff Orlondo Steinauer Head Coach Tommy Condell Offensive Coordinator & Quarterbacks Mark Washington Defensive Coordinator Craig Butler Special Teams Coordinator & Assistant Defensive Backs Mike Gibson Offensive Line Robin Ross Linebackers Randy Melvin Defensive Line Jarryd Baines Running Backs Jykine Bradley Defensive Backs Jason Phillips Receivers

Bradley, 41, joins the Tiger-Cats coaching staff with seven years of experience as a player in the CFL, including six with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2005-10) and one with Edmonton (2011) as a defensive back. The Knoxville, Tennessee native has recently served as defensive backs coach for Northwood University in the NCAA (2021) and the Waterloo Warriors in USPORTS (2017-19).

Phillips, 55, most recently served as the Co-Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach at Jackson State University in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (2021) and has a lengthy coaching resumé including stints with the Houston Marshalls in the Spring Football League (1999-2000) and multiple the NCAA with Houston (2001, 2003-06, 2008-11), Texas State (2002), Baylor (2007), Southern Methodist University (2012-14), Kansas (2016), Oregon State (2017), and Utah State (2019-20) in various roles. The native of Crowley, Louisiana was selected by the Detroit Lions in the 10th round (253rd overall) of the 1989 National Football League Draft and also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons (1991-94) as a wide receiver. He also played in the CFL with the Birmingham Barracudas (1995) and was named to the South All-Star Team before joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the 1996 season posting 136 receptions for 2029 yards and 16 touchdowns over two seasons.

“We are likely to add an 11th coach to our staff in the future,” said Steinauer, “We would also like to thank Jeff Reinebold for his passion, hard work, dedication and time over his six years in Hamilton. Jeff is a great person who was extremely helpful to me in more ways than I can mention, I appreciate you Jeff. Thank you.”