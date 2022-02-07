Ticats keep Canadian RBs Thomas Erlington, Irons

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have extended national running backs Sean Thomas Erlington and Maleek Irons.

Thomas Erlington, 29, played in 12 games and started eight for the Tiger-Cats in 2021, tallying 70 carries for 356 yards with four rushing touchdowns and 20 receptions for 129 yards and one touchdown.

The five-foot-nine, 217-pound native of Montreal, QC, has played in 44 games over his four seasons with the Ticats (2017-2021), registering 138 carries for 799 yards and five rushing touchdowns with 38 receptions for 415 yards and two touchdowns. The University of Montreal product was originally selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the eighth round, 66th overall of the 2017 Canadian Football League Draft.

Irons, 25, appeared in 11 regular-season games for the Tiger-Cats in 2021, registering 23 carries for 113 rushing, adding eight receptions for 57 yards. The six-foot, 230-pound native of Chilliwack, BC, was drafted by Hamilton in the third round, 22nd overall, of the 2019 CFL Draft.

The Ohio University product has played in 22 career CFL games over two seasons with the Tiger-Cats (2019-2021), accumulating 321 rushing yards on 73 carries with one rushing touchdown and adding 18 receptions for 116 receiving yards.