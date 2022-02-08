Another for the herd: Elks sign LB Tobi Antigha

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks continued their free agency frenzy, announcing the signing of American linebacker Tobi Antigha.

Antigha spent last season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, playing eight games for the two-time Grey Cup champions. The six-foot-two linebacker broke into the CFL in 2017 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders under then head coach and general manager Chris Jones.

2022 FREE AGENCY

» Official Free Agent Tracker: Stay up to date on the Elks

» Elks bolster backfield w/ DB Ed Gainey

» CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents

Over two seasons with the Riders, Antigha appeared in 35 games, registering 51 total tackles and three interceptions, including a 52-yard pick six. The Presbyterian College product signed with the Toronto Argonauts for the 2019 season, playing 11 games with 20 tackles and two more interceptions.