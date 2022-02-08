Argos ink American DB DaShaun Amos

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive back DaShaun Amos, the team announced on Tuesday.

Amos, 27, played 13 games for the Calgary Stampeders in 2021 tallying 27 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles and one forced fumble in 13 games. The six-foot, 188-pound defensive back joined the Stamps in 2018 and spent three seasons with the West Division club, totalling 79 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, five interceptions, one forced fumble and one touchdown in 32 career games.

2022 FREE AGENCY

» Official Free Agent Tracker

» Hopping on Board: Ja’Gared Davis signs with Argonauts

» More free agency headlines

» Different Shade of Blue: Andrew Harris inks deal with Toronto

The product of East Carolina University was a West All-Star in 2019 after posting 42 defensive tackles and five interceptions and was a member of the 2018 Grey Cup champions. Amos also spent time with the New York Giants in 2017 and Green Bay Packers in 2020.