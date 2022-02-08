Argos sign American LB Wynton McManis

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American LB Wynton McManis, the team announced on Tuesday.

McManis, 27, played one game for the New Orleans Saints in 2021 after being signed by the club in August of last year and finished the year on the Miami Dolphins practice squad.

The six-foot-one, 225-pound linebacker was signed by the Calgary Stampeders in 2017 and would go on to play three seasons in red and white (2017-2019), totalling 104 defensive tackles, 41 special teams tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles in 43 games.

The native of Memphis led the CFL in special teams tackles in 2018 with 25 helping the Stamps capture the 106th Grey Cup that same season. The former University of Memphis Tiger started his pro career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 where he would see action in two games, after being signed as an undrafted free agent that year.