Back in the Den: Lions sign DB Loucheiz Purifoy

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions are bringing back a familiar face to their defence with the signing of free agent defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy, the team announced on Tuesday.

Purifoy, 29, returns to the squad after suiting up in 40 games over the past three seasons in Saskatchewan where he recorded 106 defensive tackles, eight interceptions and a forced fumble.

The native of Pensacola, Florida originally joined the Lions as a free agent prior to 2016 and made an immediate impact on defence that season. Along with recording a team-high four forced fumbles, Purifoy racked up 48 total tackles, one interception and also had a 47-yard fumble return touchdown in a 38-18 win at Montreal on August 4.

Purifoy recorded 49 defensive tackles and three interceptions, both career highs, in his second campaign in orange.

He then signed with the Ottawa REDBLACKS as a free agent in 2018, suiting up in seven contests before landing in Saskatchewan for the remaining ten games that season.

Purifoy signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a non-drafted free agent in 2014 and would rack up five defensive tackles and a pass deflection in his rookie campaign. He was then claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks that November.

In 37 games over three seasons (2011-13) at the University of Florida, Purifoy racked up 102 total tackles (69 solo, 33 assisted), two sacks, a pair of interceptions, 14 pass knockdowns, five forced fumbles and three blocked kicks. He earned second-team All-SEC honours in his senior season