Elks sign LB Deon Lacey

EDMONTON — A familiar face will be returning to the Brick Field.

American linebacker Deon Lacey returns to Edmonton after most recently spending the 2021 season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, where he appeared in 13 games and recorded 54 tackles.

Prior to his time in Saskatchewan, the West Alabama product played four seasons in the NFL (2017-2020) between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins. He played in 53 NFL regular-season games and made 21 tackles over his second stint in the NFL after a 2013 training camp run with the Dallas Cowboys. Over three seasons with the Double E from 2014 to 2016, Lacey combined for 114 defensive tackles, seven sacks, three interceptions, and four forced fumbles.