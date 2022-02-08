Greg Ellingson inks one-year deal with Blue Bombers

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms with receiver Greg Ellingson on a one-year deal, the team announced on Tuesday.

Ellingson was ranked No. 24 on CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents list.

Ellingson (6-3, 200; Florida International University; born: December 30, 1988, in Tampa, FL) ranks in the CFL’s Top 50 in career receiving yardage, having amassed 7,952 yards on 549 yards and 42 touchdowns over 117 regular season games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa REDBLACKS and Edmonton Elks. He had 47 receptions for 687 yards and one TD in 10 games last year for Edmonton, ending his streak of five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

2022 FREE AGENCY

» Official Free Agent Tracker: Stay up to date on the Bombers

» Bio: Greg Ellingson by the numbers

» CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents

Now 33, Ellingson came to the CFL in 2013 after first signing as an undrafted free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011 and following stints with the New Orleans Voodoo and Tampa Bay Storm of the Arena League as well as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ellingson had 52 receptions for 800 yards and six TDs in his first season with the Ticats and added 32 receptions for 429 yards in just nine games a year later. He signed as a free agent with Ottawa in 2015 and established himself as one of the league’s best receivers through the next five seasons, four with the RedBlacks and one with Edmonton, by averaging 84 catches for 1,207 yards from 2015-19 before last year’s shortened schedule.

He was named Ottawa’s Most Outstanding Player in 2017 and was a four-time East Division All-Star while with the REDBLACKS and West Division All-Star with Edmonton in 2019.

Ellingson played his college ball at Florida International University, catching 131 passes for 2,108 yards and 14 touchdowns in 48 games