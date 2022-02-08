Lions, Daniel Petermann agree to contract

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions added another piece to their wide receiver group on Tuesday as the club has signed National Daniel Petermann.

Petermann, 26, was a member of the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2021 and caught 16 passes for 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns in ten games.

2022 FREE AGENCY

» Official Free Agent Tracker

» Lions sign kicker Sean Whyte

» Lions ink deal with National QB Michael O’Connor

» Back in the Den: Lions sign Purifoy

Selected in round three (26th overall) by Winnipeg in the 2018 CFL Draft, Petermann suited up in 36 regular season contests in two seasons with the Blue Bombers, hauling in 25 receptions for 272 yards and two majors. The Stoney Creek, Ontario native also earned a Grey Cup ring with the Bombers in 2019.

Petermann played his university football at McMaster, appearing in the 2014 Vanier Cup against Montreal, and recorded the fastest 40-yard dash time (4.54 seconds) at the 2018 CFL National Combine.