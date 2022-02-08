REDBLACKS add receiver Darvin Adams

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed free agent receiver and two-time Grey Cup champion Darvin Adams, the team announced during a busy opening to CFL Free Agency on Tuesday.

“It feels great to be an Ottawa REDBLACK and I’m thankful for this opportunity,” said Adams. “I can’t wait to get to Ottawa and be a part of what this organization is putting together.”

2022 FREE AGENCY

A native of Canton, Mississippi, Adams arrived in the CFL for the 2013 season, signing with the Toronto Argonauts. He joined the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2015, and all told, has racked up 4,928 receiving yards, on 343 receptions, along with 40 touchdowns, through 91 career CFL games, earning CFL All-Star honours in 2017, and 2018.

Adams, 32, has also been a key contributor to the two-time defending Grey Cup Champion Blue Bombers, appearing in four playoff games the last two seasons, recording 387 receiving yards, and the Cup-winning touchdown in 2021.