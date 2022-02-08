Staying in Hamilton: Ted Laurent inks new deal with Ticats

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday the football club has re-signed national defensive tackle Ted Laurent. The five-time divisional All-Star will return for his eighth season with the Tiger-Cats in 2022.

“Ted is an outstanding leader and an impact player on the defensive line,” said Orlondo Steinauer, President of Football Operations & Head Coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. “We’re incredibly happy that Ted and his family of chosen to remain in Hamilton and with the Tiger-Cats organization.”

Laurent, 34, made 13 appearances with 11 starts at defensive tackle for the Tiger-Cats in 2021, posting 14 defensive tackles. The 6-1, 299-pound native of Powder Springs, Georgia also suited up in both of the Ticats’ playoff games leading up to the 108th Grey Cup in Hamilton but was sidelined due to injury for the Grey Cup game.

Laurent has appeared in 155 career Canadian Football League games (131 starts) during his ten-year career with the Edmonton (2011-13) and Hamilton (2014-19, 2021), registering 200 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, 48 quarterback sacks, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The University of Mississippi product is a two-time CFL All-star (2014, 2015), five-time Divisional All-Star (2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018), and has been named the Tiger-Cats Most Outstanding Canadian three times (2014, 2015, 2018).