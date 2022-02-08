Follow CFL

2022 Free Agency February 8, 2022

Sudden Impact: A team-by-team look at Free Agency

TORONTO — There’s never a dull moment on the opening day of free agency, and when the clock struck 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, CFL teams promptly got to work on making moves to re-tool their respective rosters ahead of the 2022 season.

Greg Ellingson headed down to Winnipeg, Ed Gainey swapped to a new shade of green and Andrew Harris is now a member of the Double Blue. Plus, Ja’Gared Davis is also an Argonaut while Kenny Lawler is an Edmonton Elk.

With a handful of big names on the move this off-season already, let’s take a look at what each team has done to open the free agency window:

Jump to Team:

BC | Calgary | Edmonton | Saskatchewan | Winnipeg | HamiltonMontreal | OttawaToronto

BC LIONS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Sean Whyte K Signed (02/08/22) EDM
Loucheiz Purifoy DB Signed (02/08/22) SSK
Michael O’Connor QB Signed (02/08/22) CGY
Delvin Breaux DB Signed (02/08/22)
David Menard DL Signed (02/08/22) MTL
Mathieu Betts DL Signed (02/08/22) EDM
Steven Richardson DL Signed (02/08/22) WPG
Daniel Petermann WR Signed (02/08/22) OTT

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team
Adam Konar LB Signed (02/08/22) EDM
Hunter Steward OL Signed (02/08/22) OTT

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Additions/Re-Signings: 

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Shawn Lemon DL Re-Signed (02/08/22)

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
Darnell Sankey LB Signed (02/08/22) SSK
Michael O’Connor QB Signed 02/08/22 BC
Ucambre Williams OL Signed (02/08/22) OTT
Hergy Mayala WR Signed (02/08/22) MTL

EDMONTON ELKS

 

Additions/Re-Signings: 

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Ed Gainey DB Signed (02/08/22) SSK
Adam Konar LB Signed (02/08/22) BC
Mark Korte OL Signed (02/08/22) OTT
Tobi Antigha LB Signed (02/08/22) WPG
Kenny Lawler WR Signed (02/08/22) WPG
Makana Henry DL Signed (02/08/22) SSK
Deon Lacey LB Signed (02/08/22) SSK
Jalin Marshall WR Signed (02/08/22)

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
Greg Ellingson WR Signed (02/08/22) WPG
Kwaku Boateng DL Signed (02/08/22) OTT
Mathieu Betts DL Signed (02/08/22) BC
Derrick Moncrief LB Signed (02/08/22) SSK

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

 

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Darnell Sankey LB Signed (02/08/22) CGY
Derrick Moncrief LB Signed (02/08/22) EDM
Josiah St. John OL Re-Signed (02/08/22)

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
Ed Gainey DB Signed (02/08/22) EDM
Loucheiz Purifoy DB Signed (02/08/22) BC
William Powell RB Signed (02/08/22) OTT
Makana Henry DL Signed (02/08/22) EDM
Deon Lacey LB Signed (02/08/22) EDM

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

 

Additions/Re-Signings: 

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Greg Ellingson WR Signed (02/08/22) EDM

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
Kenny Lawler WR Signed (02/08/22) EDM
Tobi Antigha LB Signed (02/08/22) EDM
Andrew Harris RB Signed (02/08/22) TOR
Steven Richardson DL Signed (02/08/22) BC
Darvin Adams WR Signed (02/08/22) OTT

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Ted Laurent DL Re-Signed (02/08/22)
Jumal Rolle DB Re-Signed (02/08/22)

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
Jeremiah Masoli QB Signed  (02/08/22) OTT
Ja’Gared Davis DL Signed (02/08/22) TOR
Lorenzo Mauldin IV DL Signed (02/08/22) OTT
Darius Ciraco OL Signed (02/08/22) OTT
Jackson Bennett RB Signed (02/08/22) OTT

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Additions/Re-Signings: 

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Hergy Mayala WR` Signed (02/08/22) CGY

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
Ty Cranston DB Signed (02/08/22) OTT
David Menard DL Signed (02/08/22) BC

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Additions/Re-Signings: 

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Jeremiah Masoli QB  Signed (02/08/22) HAM
Davon Coleman DL Re-signed (02/08/22)
William Powell RB Signed (02/08/22) SSK
Kwaku Boateng DL Signed (02/08/22) EDM
Lorenzo Mauldin IV DL Signed (02/08/22) HAM
Ty Cranston DB Signed (02/08/22) MTL
Ucambre Williams OL Signed (02/08/22) CGY
Hunter Steward OL Signed (02/08/22) BC
Darius Ciraco OL Signed (02/08/22) HAM
Darvin Adams WR Signed (02/08/22) WPG
RJ Harris WR Re-Signed 02/08/22
Jackson Bennett RB Signed (02/08/22) HAM
Llevi Noel WR Signed (02/08/22) TOR

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team
Mark Korte OL Signed (02/08/22) EDM
Daniel Petermann WR Signed (02/08/22) BC

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

 

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Ja’Gared Davis DL Signed (02/08/22) HAM
Andrew Harris RB Signed (02/08/22) WPG

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
Llevi Noel WR Signed (02/08/22) OTT

 

