Sudden Impact: A team-by-team look at Free Agency

TORONTO — There’s never a dull moment on the opening day of free agency, and when the clock struck 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, CFL teams promptly got to work on making moves to re-tool their respective rosters ahead of the 2022 season.

Greg Ellingson headed down to Winnipeg, Ed Gainey swapped to a new shade of green and Andrew Harris is now a member of the Double Blue. Plus, Ja’Gared Davis is also an Argonaut while Kenny Lawler is an Edmonton Elk.

With a handful of big names on the move this off-season already, let’s take a look at what each team has done to open the free agency window:

Jump to Team:

BC LIONS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Departures:

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team Shawn Lemon DL Re-Signed (02/08/22) –

Departures:

EDMONTON ELKS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Departures:

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Departures:

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team Greg Ellingson WR Signed (02/08/22) EDM

Departures:

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Departures:

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team Hergy Mayala WR` Signed (02/08/22) CGY

Departures:

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Departures:

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Departures: