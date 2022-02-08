Sudden Impact: A team-by-team look at Free Agency

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Cfl & Covid-19
- Video
- Schedule
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Forums
- Fantasy
- Free Agency
Follow CFL
© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — There’s never a dull moment on the opening day of free agency, and when the clock struck 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, CFL teams promptly got to work on making moves to re-tool their respective rosters ahead of the 2022 season.
Greg Ellingson headed down to Winnipeg, Ed Gainey swapped to a new shade of green and Andrew Harris is now a member of the Double Blue. Plus, Ja’Gared Davis is also an Argonaut while Kenny Lawler is an Edmonton Elk.
With a handful of big names on the move this off-season already, let’s take a look at what each team has done to open the free agency window:
Jump to Team:
|BC | Calgary | Edmonton | Saskatchewan | Winnipeg | Hamilton | Montreal | Ottawa | Toronto
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Sean Whyte
|K
|Signed (02/08/22)
|EDM
|Loucheiz Purifoy
|DB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|SSK
|Michael O’Connor
|QB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|CGY
|Delvin Breaux
|DB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|–
|David Menard
|DL
|Signed (02/08/22)
|MTL
|Mathieu Betts
|DL
|Signed (02/08/22)
|EDM
|Steven Richardson
|DL
|Signed (02/08/22)
|WPG
|Daniel Petermann
|WR
|Signed (02/08/22)
|OTT
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Adam Konar
|LB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|EDM
|Hunter Steward
|OL
|Signed (02/08/22)
|OTT
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Shawn Lemon
|DL
|Re-Signed (02/08/22)
|–
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Darnell Sankey
|LB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|SSK
|Michael O’Connor
|QB
|Signed 02/08/22
|BC
|Ucambre Williams
|OL
|Signed (02/08/22)
|OTT
|Hergy Mayala
|WR
|Signed (02/08/22)
|MTL
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Ed Gainey
|DB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|SSK
|Adam Konar
|LB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|BC
|Mark Korte
|OL
|Signed (02/08/22)
|OTT
|Tobi Antigha
|LB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|WPG
|Kenny Lawler
|WR
|Signed (02/08/22)
|WPG
|Makana Henry
|DL
|Signed (02/08/22)
|SSK
|Deon Lacey
|LB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|SSK
|Jalin Marshall
|WR
|Signed (02/08/22)
|–
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Greg Ellingson
|WR
|Signed (02/08/22)
|WPG
|Kwaku Boateng
|DL
|Signed (02/08/22)
|OTT
|Mathieu Betts
|DL
|Signed (02/08/22)
|BC
|Derrick Moncrief
|LB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|SSK
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Darnell Sankey
|LB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|CGY
|Derrick Moncrief
|LB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|EDM
|Josiah St. John
|OL
|Re-Signed (02/08/22)
|–
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Ed Gainey
|DB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|EDM
|Loucheiz Purifoy
|DB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|BC
|William Powell
|RB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|OTT
|Makana Henry
|DL
|Signed (02/08/22)
|EDM
|Deon Lacey
|LB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|EDM
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Greg Ellingson
|WR
|Signed (02/08/22)
|EDM
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Kenny Lawler
|WR
|Signed (02/08/22)
|EDM
|Tobi Antigha
|LB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|EDM
|Andrew Harris
|RB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|TOR
|Steven Richardson
|DL
|Signed (02/08/22)
|BC
|Darvin Adams
|WR
|Signed (02/08/22)
|OTT
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Ted Laurent
|DL
|Re-Signed (02/08/22)
|–
|Jumal Rolle
|DB
|Re-Signed (02/08/22)
|–
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Jeremiah Masoli
|QB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|OTT
|Ja’Gared Davis
|DL
|Signed (02/08/22)
|TOR
|Lorenzo Mauldin IV
|DL
|Signed (02/08/22)
|OTT
|Darius Ciraco
|OL
|Signed (02/08/22)
|OTT
|Jackson Bennett
|RB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|OTT
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Hergy Mayala
|WR`
|Signed (02/08/22)
|CGY
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Ty Cranston
|DB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|OTT
|David Menard
|DL
|Signed (02/08/22)
|BC
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Jeremiah Masoli
|QB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|HAM
|Davon Coleman
|DL
|Re-signed (02/08/22)
|–
|William Powell
|RB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|SSK
|Kwaku Boateng
|DL
|Signed (02/08/22)
|EDM
|Lorenzo Mauldin IV
|DL
|Signed (02/08/22)
|HAM
|Ty Cranston
|DB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|MTL
|Ucambre Williams
|OL
|Signed (02/08/22)
|CGY
|Hunter Steward
|OL
|Signed (02/08/22)
|BC
|Darius Ciraco
|OL
|Signed (02/08/22)
|HAM
|Darvin Adams
|WR
|Signed (02/08/22)
|WPG
|RJ Harris
|WR
|Re-Signed 02/08/22
|–
|Jackson Bennett
|RB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|HAM
|Llevi Noel
|WR
|Signed (02/08/22)
|TOR
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Mark Korte
|OL
|Signed (02/08/22)
|EDM
|Daniel Petermann
|WR
|Signed (02/08/22)
|BC
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Ja’Gared Davis
|DL
|Signed (02/08/22)
|HAM
|Andrew Harris
|RB
|Signed (02/08/22)
|WPG
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Llevi Noel
|WR
|Signed (02/08/22)
|OTT