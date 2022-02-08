Ticats sign DB Richard Leonard

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive back Richard Leonard.

Leonard, 30, played 13 games for the Calgary Stampeders in 2021, registering 25 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, three pass knockdowns, one interception and one quarterback sack.

The five-foot-eight, 168-pound native of Miami, FL has played 62 games over his four-year CFL career with the Stampeders (2021) and Tiger-Cats (2017-2019), amassing 203 defensive tackles, one quarterback sack, 13 interceptions, three forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns.

Leonard is a one-time CFL All-Star (2019) and a two-time Divisional All-Star (2017, 2019).

He played 49 games over four seasons at Florida International University (2011-2015) before spending time with the Houston Texans in 2016 after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent.