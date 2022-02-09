Argos add d-lineman Adrian Tracy

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American DL Adrian Tracy.

Tracy, 34, is coming out of retirement to play with the Argos after not getting the chance to play with Montreal, who he signed with prior to the 2020 season, due to the cancelled season.

The six-foot-three, 248-pound defensive lineman spent five seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2015-2019) prior to his signing in Montreal and tallied 139 tackles, 21 sacks, two interceptions and five forced fumbles in 58 career games with 51 starts.

The Fairfax, VA native began his pro career in the NFL with the New York Giants in 2010 after being drafted in the sixth round of the NFL Draft that year and would go on to win a Super Bowl with the New York team in 2012. The William & Mary product played three seasons with the Giants before a move to the desert with the Arizona Cardinals in 2014.