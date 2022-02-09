REDBLACKS agree to terms with Levels, Hunter

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed a pair of American free agent defensive backs, agreeing to terms with Patrick Levels and Monshadrik Hunter.

“These are two energetic, aggressive football players who will bring a tenacity to our defence,” said REDBLACKS General Manager Shawn Burke. “We’re excited to have both guys as part of our organization.”

Levels comes to Ottawa after two years with the Montreal Alouettes, and a pair of seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.The Dallas native has played 55 regular season games over four years, recording 164 defensive tackles, eight sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a touchdown. Though limited to 12 games last year, Levels still put up 42 defensive tackles, three sacks, one pick and one touchdown. He won the Grey Cup in 2018 with the Stampeders.

Hunter, 26 is coming off of his first career CFL All-Star season, in 2021. In 14 games with the Montreal Alouettes, he recorded 55 total tackles, two interceptions, and a sack. Prior to joining Montreal, the Prosper, Texas native played two seasons with the Edmonton Elks, from 2018-2019. Through 30 appearances with Edmonton, Hunter racked up 96 total tackles, to go with four interceptions, and a sack. Hunter is the son of five-time Major League Baseball All-Star Torii Hunter