Riders sign free agent WR Wesley Lewis

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National wide receiver Wesley Lewis.

Lewis (six-foot-five, 218 pounds) was selected by the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the fifth round, 45th overall, of the 2019 CFL Draft. Over two seasons in Ottawa, he played in 11 games making three catches for 33 yards.

2022 FREE AGENCY

» Official Free Agent Tracker: Stay up to date on the Riders

» Heading to Riderville: Sankey signs with Saskatchewan

» Riders bring back free agent LB Derrick Moncrief

Collegiately, the Lewis played five games in his senior season at Angelo State. He made 13 receptions for 191 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 14.7 yards per catch. Prior to Angelo State he attended Houston Baptist University, a private university in Texas. He suited up for 26 games over that time earning 54 catches for 664 yards and five touchdowns, including a team-leading three touchdowns as a redshirt freshman.