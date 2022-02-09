Stamps round out coaching staff w/ Cornell Brown

CALGARY — Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson announces the return of Cornell Brown to complete his coaching staff for the 2022 CFL season.

Brown is Calgary’s new defensive line coach, returning to the same position he held with the club under John Hufnagel for three seasons from 2008-2010. During his first stint with the Stamps, Brown was part of a defensive staff that oversaw a unit that allowed the fewest points in the CFL in 2008 and was top-three in that category in all three seasons. The Stamps were the stingiest team against the run in 2008 on the way to winning a Grey Cup title and Calgary was tied for second in sacks in 2010.

“I was with Cornell at the beginning of my coaching career and I’m happy to be working with him again,” said Dickenson. “I know he’s a quality individual and a quality coach. He brings a lot of energy and he will help our pass rush game.”

Prior to first joining the Stampeders, Brown coached for three seasons with the Cologne Centurions and the Frankfurt Galaxy in NFL Europe. The Galaxy went to the World Bowl in both of his seasons with the club, winning a championship in 2006. During that time, Brown was also a graduate assistant for two seasons at his alma mater, Virginia Tech.

Brown returned to Virginia Tech in 2011 and served as outside linebackers coach for five seasons. The Hokies went to a bowl game in each of his five seasons on staff. Brown then served as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Norfolk State in 2016 before becoming defensive end coach at Marshall for four years (2017-2020). In 2021, he was the defensive line coach at Tarleton State.

As a player, Brown started four years for the Hokies and recorded 36 sacks during his career. He was the Big East Defensive Player of the Year in 1995 and a two-time All-American. His jersey has been retired by Virginia Tech and he is a member of the Virginia Tech Athletics and the Virginia Sports halls of fame.

In the pros, Brown was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens and also played for the Oakland Raiders. Brown played seven seasons in the NFL, dressing for 108 games and recording 147 tackles, seven sacks and three forced fumbles. He was a member of the Ravens’ Super Bowl XXXV championship team.

The rest of Dickenson’s staff from 2021 returns including two coaches – Bob Slowik (now linebackers coach) and T.J. Vernieri (running backs coach) – with new titles.

The other coaches are:

• Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam (entering his 18th season with the Stamps)

• Defensive coordinator Brent Monson (13th season)

• Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Pat DelMonaco (ninth season)

• Quarterbacks coach Marc Mueller (ninth season)

• Defensive backs coach and CFL draft coordinator Dwayne Cameron (third season)

• Receivers coach Marquay McDaniel (third season as a Stamps coach; his 10th in the organization including his playing career)

“I’m happy to have the majority of our staff together again for 2022,” said Dickenson. “I appreciate the commitment these guys have shown to our organization and look forward to great results this season.”

The rest of the football operations staff includes:

• Director of player personnel Brendan Mahoney

• Director of U.S. scouting Cole Hufnagel

• Director of football operations Nick Bojda

• Strength and conditioning coordinator Taylor Altilio

• Head athletic therapist Stephen Wady

• Assistant athletic therapist Hailee Coll

• Equipment manager George Hopkins

• Assistant equipment manager Gord Taillefer

• Director of video operations Ross Folan

• Video assistant Bruce McCabe

• Video assistant Ben Almond

• Director of football administration Molly Campbell