Stamps sign free agent LB D.J. Lalama

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national linebacker D.J. Lalama.

The final player selected in the 2016 Canadian Football League draft, Lalama has played 33 career regular-season games with the Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The University of Manitoba product has accumulated 25 defensive tackles including one tackle for loss, 19 special-teams tackles and one sack.

His best season came in 2019 when he had 25 defensive tackles, eight special-teams takedowns and one sack in 18 combined games with Winnipeg and Montreal.

In 2016, Lalama won the Presidents’ Trophy as the outstanding defensive player in Canadian university football. In eight games for the Bisons that season, he recorded 89 total tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles and seven pass breakups. In 29 career games at Manitoba, Lalama made 184 tackles including 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception.