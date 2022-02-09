Ticats bring in DT Micah Johnson

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive lineman Micah Johnson.

“Micah has proven throughout his career to be a dominant force in this league.” Said Orlondo Steinauer, president of football operations and head coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. “We’re excited to welcome Micah and his family to the City of Hamilton and the Tiger-Cats organization.”

Johnson, 33, started 12 games at defensive tackle for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2021, registering 19 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one pass knockdown.

The six-foot-two, 278-pound native of Columbus, GA has played 108 games over his eight-year Canadian Football League career with the Roughriders (2019, 2021) and the Calgary Stampeders (2013-2018). He is a three-time CFL All-Star (2016, 2017, 2018), a three-time Divisional All-Star (2016, 2017, 2018) and a two-time Grey Cup champion with the Stampeders (2014, 2018).

Prior to joining the CFL, the University of Kentucky product spent time with the National Football League’s New York Giants (2010), Miami Dolphins (2010), Kansas City Chiefs (2010-2011), Cincinnati Bengals (2011-2012) and Green Bay Packers (2013).