Bombers sign DB Tyqwan Glass

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with American defensive back Tyqwan Glass.

Glass (five-foot-11, 195 pounds; Fresno State; born: June 23, 1994, in Pasadena, CA) is a three-year CFL veteran, most recently playing seven games with Montreal in 2021. He spent the 2019 season with Edmonton and started his career with the Alouettes in 2018. Through 30 games, Glass has recorded 95 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, one sack and three interceptions.