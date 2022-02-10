Elks extend LB Nyles Morgan through ’23

EDMONTON — Edmonton’s leading tackler from the 2021 season, Nyles Morgan (LB) has inked an extension that will keep him with the Elks through 2023.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish product started 13 games last season at the weakside linebacker position for the Elks. His 66 defensive tackles were tops on the Green and Gold and tied for 10th in the CFL. Morgan also added six special teams tackles to finish with 72 total tackles on the season.

2022 FREE AGENCY

» Elks sign three including DL Stefan Charles

» Sudden Impact: A team-by-team look at free agency

» Elks sign Kenny Lawler

» Ed Gainey signs deal with Edmonton

Morgan’s strong CFL rookie season landed him a unanimous selection as Edmonton’s Most Outstanding Rookie, as selected by the Edmonton Chapter of the Football Reporters of Canada.

Prior to joining the Elks, Morgan played in the Spring League with the Jousters (2021) and before that spent the 2020 season in the XFL with the Seattle Dragons.

Over four seasons at Notre Dame (2014-2017), Morgan appeared in 44 games, combining for 243 total tackles and six sacks. His 47 tackles as a freshman in 2014 was the eighth-highest total in program history, as he was named Notre Dame Defensive Newcomer of the Year.