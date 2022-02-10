Markeith Ambles, Julian McCleod join the Boatmen

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American WR Markeith Ambles and American DL Julian McCleod, the team announced on Thursday.

Ambles, 30, played 14 games for Calgary in 2021 where he caught 54 balls for 686 yards and three touchdowns, his best season as a pro. The 6’2, 197lb receiver played three years with the Stamps (2018-2021) and totalled 117 receptions for 1,399 yards and seven touchdowns, while winning a Grey Cup with the team in 2018.

The Georgia native spent training camp with the Argos back in 2016 where he caught six passes for 75 yards in two games. Ambles played two seasons at The University of Houston (2013-2014) after stops at Southern California and Arizona Western.

McCleod, 25, signed with the Argos in 2020 and spent time on the team’s practice squad in 2021 before an injury sidelined him for the rest of the season. The 6’3, 285lb defensive lineman played four seasons at Wagner College (2016-2019) where he tallied 38 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in 12 games during his 2019 senior campaign.

The Miramar, Florida native suited up for 45 career games with the Seahawks while recording 102 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles.