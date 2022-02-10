REDBLACKS ink DB Trumaine Washington

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS made another significant addition to their secondary, signing American defensive back Trumaine Washington, the team announced on Thursday.

A veteran of three CFL seasons, Washington broke into the league with the Toronto Argonauts in 2018. The Miami, Florida native went on to appear in 25 games across two seasons with the Argos, notching 56 tackles, five interceptions, a touchdown, and a forced fumble.

Washington joins the REDBLACKS following a career year, in which he suited up for all 14 games with the Elks, and matched his statline from the combined previous two years. The 26 year-old finished the season tied for the CFL lead in picks (five), also recording 56 total tackles, a forced fumble, and a touchdown.

The tenured defender arrives to a REDBLACKS secondary that boasts the returning Abdul Kanneh, Sherrod Baltimore, and Randall Evans, as well as the additions of Patrick Levels, Monshadrik Hunter, and Ty Cranston.