Stamps ink DB Elie Bouka

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national defensive back Elie Bouka.

Bouka – who has made Calgary his off-season home since his days with the University of Calgary Dinos – has 28 regular-season games and five post-season contests of Canadian Football League experience over three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“The addition of Elie improves our Canadian content and adds to our depth at defensive back and on special teams,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “We’re pleased to welcome him back to Calgary.”

“I have had the chance to call Calgary home for a decade now,” said Bouka. “Having the opportunity to be back here playing for the city that has given me so much love and support means more than words can express. I am ready to play my heart out every week for the love of the city.”

Bouka played six regular-season games for the Roughriders in 2021 and registered two defensive tackles, two special-teams tackles, two interceptions, two knockdowns and a forced fumble. Both interceptions came in a Nov. 20 game at Hamilton. He also played in the Eastern Semi-Final and Eastern Final and two defensive tackles and a forced fumble.

In 28 career regular-season games, Bouka has seven defensive tackles, eight special-teams stops, three interceptions, one forced fumble and two knockdowns.

Bouka has also spent time in the National Football League with the Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles.

Bouka played three seasons at the U of C. He began his time with the Dinos at receiver, making 16 receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns, before converting to defensive back in 2013. Bouka went on to make 24.5 tackles and one interception.