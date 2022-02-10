Ticats sign free agent DB Alden Darby

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive back Alden Darby.

Darby, 29, played 11 games for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2021, registering 34 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass knockdown.

AND WITHOUT FURTHER ADO !!! Let’s roll 🏁🏁🏁 https://t.co/drQUPEdWnu — Alden Darby (@Pic6Darb) February 10, 2022

The five-foot-11, 194-pound native of Long Beach, CA also started both of the Blue Bombers’ playoff games, including winning the 108th Grey Cup game in Hamilton. His versatility has seen him play every position in the defensive backfield over his career, however he featured primarily at SAM linebacker in 2021.

The Arizona State University product has played 54 games over his four-year CFL career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2021) and Toronto Argonauts (2017-2019) amassing 171 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, one quarterback sack, eight interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.