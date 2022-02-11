Argos sign QB Chad Kelly

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American QB Chad Kelly.

Kelly, 27, was acquired by the Boatmen via a trade with Edmonton in October of 2021 as a negotiation list player. Kelly was drafted in the seventh-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos and spent two seasons in Colorado before a two-year stint with Indianapolis from 2019-2020.

2022 FREE AGENCY

Man I am so fired up !!!! Let’s gooo Toronto !!! I’m so ready to get up there and win !!! — Chad Kelly (@Chadkelly_6) February 10, 2022

The six-foot-tw0, 216-pound pivot played four preseason games for the Colts in 2019, starting two, going 54-of-73 (74 per cent) for 583 yards and two touchdowns, while adding two touchdowns on the ground.

The Ole Miss product (2015-2016) had one of the best seasons ever by a Rebels QB in 2015, throwing for over 4,000 yards with 31 touchdowns and rushing for more than 500 yards and 10 rushing majors. The Buffalo native became the first Ole Miss QB to beat Alabama, LSU and Auburn in the season. Kelly started his collegiate career at Clemson in 2013 before enrolling at East Mississippi Community College in 2014.

He is the nephew of Buffalo Bills legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly.