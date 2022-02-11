Elks release Bruce Anderson, Marcus Lewis

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have released RB Bruce Anderson and DB Marcus Lewis.

Anderson was signed by the Elks in September of last season and appeared in three games for Edmonton, registering seven punt returns for 170 yards. The North Dakota State product played in the Elks’ final three games of the season and was most active in the team’s 2021 finale when he returned six punt returns for 144 yards against the B.C. Lions.

Lewis was recently signed by Edmonton, inking with the Green and Gold on Feb. 2. In four games with the Ottawa REDBLACKS last season the Washington, D.C. native recorded nine defensive tackles.