REDBLACKS re-sign DB Antoine Pruneau

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have re-signed a crucial member of their leadership core, coming to terms with defensive back Antoine Pruneau on a one-year contract.

“Antoine has been an important piece of this team for a long time and we’re very happy he’ll continue to make Ottawa home for he and his family,” said general manager Shawn Burke. “As much as he brings on the field, he brings even more off of it and in the community.”

2022 FREE AGENCY

Drafted fourth overall by the REDBLACKS in 2014, Pruneau has appeared in 104 CFL games, recording 417 tackles, four sacks, 10 interceptions, four forced fumbles, and a touchdown. The Montreal native has been a key component of Ottawa’s success since entering the league, helping the team to their first Grey Cup win in 2016, and earning CFL all-star honours in 2017.

During the 2021 campaign, the 32 year-old Pruneau dressed for 11 games, tallying 40 total tackles, and an interception to seal the win over the Edmonton Elks in his 100th CFL game.

This will be Pruneau’s eighth season in the CFL, all with the REDBLACKS.`