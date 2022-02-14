Als sign DB Jarnor Jones, LB Jawuan Johnson

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday that the club has added American defensive back Jarnor Jones, as well as American linebacker Jawuan Johnson to the roster.

Jones (6’3″, 209 lbs.) is making a return to the Alouettes after registering 23 defensive tackles and 11 special teams tackles with the team in 17 games in 2019. After amassing 78 tackles and three sacks in 23 games with the Iowa State University Cyclones, the 27-year-old signed deals with the Atlanta Falcons and Winnipeg Blue Bombers prior to his time in Montreal.

Johnson (6’0″, 223 lbs.) spent the 2019 season with the Seattle Seahawks after a season with the TCU Horned Frogs, following a transfer from Northern Illinois University. The 25-year-old East-St. Louis, IL native completed his collegiate career with 214 tackles, 31.5 tackles for losses, five sacks, seven interceptions, on top of forcing and recovering five fumbles. He also knocked down four passes and scored three defensive touchdowns.