Elks sign QB Keon Howard

EDMONTON — Quarterback Keon Howard has signed with the Edmonton Elks.

The addition was announced Wednesday, as the Green and Gold now have a total of six quarterbacks on their roster.

Howard spent the 2021 season with the University of Tennessee Martin Skyhawks of the Ohio Valley Conference (FCS). The Laurel, MS native moved to UTM as a graduate transfer in 2021 and went on to be named Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 1,811 yards and 15 touchdowns. He added 472 yards on the ground, finding the end zone 10 times.

Prior to his time at UTM, Howard played four seasons at the FBS level, first with Southern Mississippi (2016-17) and later Tulane (2019-20) where he graduated with a management degree. Howard combined for 18 games during his first four collegiate seasons, accumulating 2,086 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. His best season at the FBS level came as a sophomore at Southern Mississippi in 2017 when he threw for 1,199 yards on 96-of-170 with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.