Stampeders sign National OL Josh Mosley

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national offensive lineman Josh Mosley, the team announced on Wednesday.

Mosley played five seasons at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont. He was an Ontario University Athletics second-team all-star in 2021 as he was the starting right guard on an offensive line that allowed the Gaels to finish first in the division and third in the conference in rushing yards per game.

He started at left tackle during his second, third and fourth seasons at Queen’s.

