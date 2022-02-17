Follow CFL

Als sign DB Darius Williams to one-year deal

MONTREAL —  The Montreal Alouettes announced on Thursday that the team has signed defensive back Darius Williams to a one-year contract.

Williams (5’10”, 195 lbs.) registered 30 defensive tackles and six on special teams in his first season in the CFL with the Edmonton Elks, in 2021. The 23-year-old American played in all 14 games with his team.

The former Carson-Newman University Eagle played in the East-West Shrine Bowl in 2020, after four seasons at the collegiate level. In 41 games, the St. Petersburg, FL native amassed 179 tackles, adding a sack, eight interceptions and recovered two fumbles. In 2017, he became the 122nd player in school history to be named to the Don Hansen All-America team.

“Darius is a young player with tremendous potential”, says Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. “He had a good rookie season in Edmonton last year and his best years are ahead of him, which is very encouraging.”

