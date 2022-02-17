Combine Season: CFL reveals list of Combine participants

TORONTO — Three Regional Combines across Canada will host the nation’s elite football talents as they display their skills for Canadian Football League (CFL) coaches, general managers and player personnel. The top athletes from each event will earn entry to the CFL Combine presented by New Era from March 25-27 in Toronto.

The Ontario Regional Combine will take place on March 10 at the University of Waterloo, before Baie-D’Urfé, Que., hosts the Eastern Regional Combine on March 11. The Western Regional Combine on March 18 in Edmonton will conclude the trio of events, marking the ninth occasion that the league has hosted the regional showcases.

In addition to the attendees who advance through the Regional Combines, the CFL Combine will feature the top prospects eligible for the 2022 CFL Draft, as well as the top global players hoping to be selected at the 2022 CFL Global Draft. Approximately 40 international prospects from nearly a dozen countries are expected to take part. The list of global participants will be announced at a later date.

Health and safety protocols due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will be communicated in advance of each event. Combines are closed to the general public.