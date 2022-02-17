Elks release LB Malik Clements, OL Jahair Jones

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have released Malik Clements (LB) and Jahair Jones (OL).

Clements spent 2021 with the Green and Gold, appearing in 11 games. The Danville, VA native made 11 defensive tackles and two special teams tackles during his CFL rookie season.

Jones leaves the Elks without any game action after the Miami product signed with the Elks earlier this year.