Stamps sign National kicker Keiran Burnham

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national kicker Keiran Burnham, the team announced on Thursday.

Burnham was Calgary’s seventh-round selection in the 2020 Canadian Football League draft and spent the 2021 season on the Stampeders’ practice roster.

In university, Burnham suited up in 32 games over four seasons at St. Francis Xavier. He was an Atlantic University Sport all-star and second-team all-Canadian at punter in 2019 when he punted 52 times for an average of 42.8 yards. He was also a conference all-star in 2016 and 2018.

For his career, Burnham had 234 punts for 9,002 yards including 51 punts inside the 20-yard line. He converted on 29 of 37 career field-goal attempts and was successful on all 27 of his converts for a total of 114 career points. Burnham was an AUS champion with the X-Men in 2016 and 2018.