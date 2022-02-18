Ticats re-sign WR David Ungerer III

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed national wide receiver David Ungerer III.

Ungerer III, 26, appeared in all 14 regular-season games for Hamilton in 2021, collecting 15 receptions for 187 yards and a receiving touchdown. The five-foot-10, 171-pound receiver added 10 punt returns for 85 yards and four kickoff returns for 79 yards in his sophomore season.

2022 FREE AGENCY

» Sudden Impact: A team-by-team look at free agency

» Ticats sign free agent DB Alden Darby

» Free Agency: Official free agent tracker

The native of Pullman, WA was initially drafted by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the second round, 11th overall of the 2019 Canadian Football League Draft. Through two seasons (2019, 2021), Ungerer has played in 24 games and accumulated 17 receptions for 231 yards and a receiving touchdown, 12 punt returns for 100 yards and four kickoff returns for 79 yards.

Prior to joining the Tiger-Cats, Ungerer played 47 games over four seasons (2014, 2016-2018) at the University of Idaho, recording 122 receptions for 1,251 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns, two carries for seven yards and a rushing touchdown, 36 punts returned for 341 yards and one punt return touchdown, while also returning 14 kickoffs for 232 yards.