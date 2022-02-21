Bombers sign WR T.J. Simmons, DB Tyrique Mcghee

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American receiver T.J. Simmons and American defensive back Tyrique Mcghee.

Simmons (six-foot-two, 200 pounds, West Virginia, March 28, 1998 in Birmingham, AL) spent three years as a Mountaineer, hauling in 86 receptions for 1,197 yards and nine touchdowns. Simmons spent the first year of his collegiate career at Alabama before deciding to transfer to West Virginia. In 2020, Simmons finished 33rd nationally and second in the Big 12 in yards per receptions (17.4). After going undrafted, Simmons signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was released during training camp last year.

Mcghee (five-foot-10, 185 pounds, Georgia, August 11, 1998 in Byron, GA) spent the 2020 season on the L.A. Rams’ practice squad. He played in 50 games with the Georgia Bulldogs at a variety of defensive back positions, recording 53 total tackles, nine pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.