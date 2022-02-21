Riders add a trio of players, release QB Lynch

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Nick Coe, American offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove and National linebacker Justice Momoka.

The club also announced the release of quarterback Paxton Lynch and d-lineman Tim Williams.

Coe (six-foot-five, 285 pounds) returns to the Roughriders after signing onto the club’s practice roster in Sept. 2021. He was signed by the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in May of 2020. The 24-year-old later joined the Miami Dolphins’ practice roster in where he spent the entire 2020 season.

Collegiately, Coe spent four years at Auburn (2016-2019) playing in 36 games. By the end of his time as a Tiger, the versatile lineman was able to play every position on the defensive line as well as outside linebacker. The North Carolina native redshirted his first season then went on to make 71 career tackles, 21 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two force fumbles and one pass deflection.

Hargrove (six-foot-four, 310 pounds) signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021, playing in one pre-season game and allowing just one pressure.

The Ohio native spent five collegiate seasons (2016-2020) at the University of Pittsburgh, starting in 27 of 38 games played. Hargrove is considered strong in pass protection and was the top offensive lineman on his team his sophomore season. He allowed just one sack as a junior. The 24-year-old was named an All-ACC Honourable Mention in 2020 and All-ACC third team in 2019.

Momoka (six-foot-two, 210 pounds) spent four seasons at the University of Alberta (2016, 2019-2021), playing in 20 collegiate games. The Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. native notched 62 career defensive tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, three sacks, one interception and two pass breakups over his time as a Golden Bear.

Momoka had a breakout year in 2021, where he earned most of his career statistics including 53 defensive tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, all of his career forced fumbles, two sacks, one interception and two pass breakups. In the playoffs, Momoka added another 12 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. In 2019, he earned an invite to the East-West Bowl and helped the West beat the East 35-17.