Lions sign American WR Hakeem Butler

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have added American wide receiver Hakeem Butler to the roster.

Butler, 25, was selected in round four (103rd overall) by Arizona in the 2019 NFL Draft. After a hand injury ended his rookie campaign in training camp, Butler landed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 and would be activated for two regular-season contests. He attended 2021 training camp with the Carolina Panthers.

After redshirting in 2015, the Baltimore, MD native suited up in 37 games over three seasons at Iowa State, hauling in 110 receptions for 2,149 yards and 18 touchdowns. Butler earned second-team All-American honours from The Athletic and College Football News in 2018.