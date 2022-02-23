Ticats sign Global K/P Tadhg Leader

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed Global placekicker and punter Tadhg Leader.

Leader, 29, played five games in 2021 with the Aviators of The Spring League, converting four of six field goal attempts (66.7 per cent), six of seven convert attempts (85.7 per cent) and had an average of 42.1 yards per punt.

I'm over the moon to announce I've signed with @Ticats of the @CFL! I can’t wait to continue the journey with such a prestigious organization. Looking forward to proudly flying the Irish flag in Canada! #CFL #Ticats #YearOfTheTiger https://t.co/AjTAjARYYA — Tadhg Leader (@TadhgLeader) February 23, 2022

Prior to making the switch to football, the six-foot-two, 205-pound native of Galway, Ireland was an established rugby player, and played in Major League Rugby for the San Diego Legion (2018), New England Free Jacks (2018-2021) and had a loan spell with the New Orleans Gold (2019).

Leader also played oversees for Connacht Rugby in Ireland and Rugby Badia ASD in Italy as well as representing Ireland at the youth level, appearing in both the U19 and U20 squads before making the switch to represent the United States at the senior level.