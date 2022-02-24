’20, ’21 CFHOF classes to be inducted in June

TORONTO — The Canadian Football Hall of Fame (CFHOF) and Museum will welcome its 13 newest members in an induction ceremony on June 17 – the eve of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ 2022 home opener against the Calgary Stampeders.

The six inductees from the 2020 Class and the seven from 2021 will formally join the hallowed ranks of the CFHOF following two years of delays due to the health and safety concerns posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to once again open the doors of the Hall of Fame to welcome these legends to their rightful place among their peers,” said Greg Dick, Interim CFHOF Executive Director. “These gentlemen have been instrumental in shaping the history of Canadian football, and it’s a true honour to gather with them to mark this special occasion.

“Given the two classes’ significant ties to the Hamilton and Calgary communities, we felt the Tiger-Cats’ home opener against the Stampeders would make for an unforgettable weekend of celebration. Having these giants of our game join us at halftime of the home opener will be the perfect way to kick off the 2022 season at Tim Hortons Field.”

The previously announced 2020 Class includes offensive linemen Clyde Brock and Freddie Childress, as well as quarterbacks Henry Burris and Greg Vavra, in the Players category. The Calgary Stampeders’ former Head Coach and their current President and General Manager, John Hufnagel, and former Saint Mary’s University coach and Athletic Director, Larry Uteck (posthumously), will be inducted in the Builder Category.

To be inducted in the Player category as part of the previously unveiled Class of 2021 are defensive linemen Will Johnson and Mike Walker, wide receiver Nik Lewis and defensive backs Orlondo Steinauer and Don Wilson. In the Builder category, the CFHOF will welcome former Montreal Alouettes Head Coach Marv Levy and the sixth Commissioner of the CFL, Doug Mitchell.

Ticketing information for the 2020 and 2021 CFHOF induction ceremony at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton will be released at a later date.

The 2022 CFHOF Class will be announced in April with an induction ceremony slated for September 16. The inductees will be honoured at halftime of the annual Hall of Fame Game on the following day as the Tiger-Cats play host to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a rematch of the 2021 Grey Cup championship.