CFL aligns Global Draft date w/ CFL Draft on May 3

TORONTO – For the first time, the Global Draft will take place on the same day as the CFL Draft, bringing an entire class of rookies together as they head into the 2022 season.

Global players – those from outside of Canada and the United States – will be chosen on Tuesday, May 3 at noon ET, with the Canadian draft taking place that evening.

The selection order for the three-round Global Draft will be determined by random weighted draw (weighted based on waiver priority), for a total of 27 prospects to be chosen.

This will mark the fourth Global Draft. In 2021, 28 total Global players dressed for a game, with 36 total having been on rosters. The following is breakdown of Global player contributions in the 2021 season.

Teams dressed more than one global in a single game 39 times over the course of the season, despite rules only requiring one global. Eight of nine teams dressed two Global players. The second Global player would have replaced an American on the roster.

Two Position players have started games. Steven Nielson started five times for Edmonton at right tackle. Chris Ferguson started four times for Ottawa at right and/or left tackle.

Seven teams dressed three or more unique Global players over the course of the season. Montreal, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Edmonton, BC, Saskatchewan, Toronto.

Twelve different countries were represented: Japan – Five players France & Australia – Four players Germany & England – Three players

Eight of nine 2021 Global Draft first round picks dressed in games for their team. The only one not to was WR Anthony Mahoungou with Ottawa, who joined the team late. Nineteen of 36 drafted players have dressed for at least one game. (26 signed, two released)



